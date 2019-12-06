Phillips, Craig & Dean Christmas Concert

Ohio Star Theater 1387 Old Route 39 , Sugarcreek, Ohio 44681

The award-winning Contemporary Christian group, Phillips, Craig and Dean join us for our Christmas Concert Series.

Juggling dual vocations as pastors and recording artists for more than two decades, Randy Phillips, Shawn Craig, and Dan Dean have created an impressive body of work inspired by what God is doing in their lives.

Phillips, Craig, and Dean has scored twenty-three No. 1 singles, won three GMA Dove Awards. The group continues to tour while always being present Sunday through Wednesday to pastor their home churches. The trio is fully committed to serving up lyrics that encourage and inspire.

Info

Ohio Star Theater 1387 Old Route 39 , Sugarcreek, Ohio 44681
Concerts & Live Music
855-344-7547
