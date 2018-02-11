Pianist Antonio Pompa-Baldi

World-renowned artist, Antonio Pompa-Baldi first appeared on our stage in our 2002/03 season. Since that performance, he embarked on a career that continues to extend across five continents. A native of Foggia, Italy, Mr. Pompa-Baldi won the Cleveland International Piano Competition in 1999 and prizes in several major international competitions. He continues to receive public and critical acclaim around the world. A Steinway artist, Mr. Pompa-Baldi is on the piano faculty of the Cleveland Institute of Music.

The concert will be held on Sunday, February 11, 2018, at 5 p.m. at Christ Church Episcopal located at 21 Aurora Street, Hudson Ohio. This performance is graciously sponsored by the Hudson Community Foundation.

Tickets $20 and Student Admission FREE. Tickets can be purchased at www.mftwr.org, the Learned Owl Book Shop at 204 N. Main Street in Hudson, or at the door the evening of the concert. A meet-the-artist reception will immediately follow after the concert.