In The Pink, an Art Show Benefiting The Gathering Place

Hudson Fine Art & Framing Co. 160 N. Main St. , Hudson, Ohio 44236

Wine & Cheese Reception, Friday, Oct. 6th, 5-8pm!

Join us for our “In The Pink” show! We will raffle over 50 small canvases created by local artists with 100% of the proceeds to The Gathering Place. We will also feature artists Karen Koch & Amber McElreath.

During the evening, The Red Twig will also raffle canvases, and display art by Sarah Greer & Linda Hutchinson. Uncommon Art will have a jewelry trunk show, and an interactive memorial for anyone touched by cancer.

For more about The Gathering Place, please visit touchedbycancer.org. For more about In The Pink, call 330-350-2800.

Hudson Fine Art & Framing Co. 160 N. Main St. , Hudson, Ohio 44236
330-350-2800
