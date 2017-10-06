In The Pink, an Art Show Benefiting The Gathering Place

Wine & Cheese Reception, Friday, Oct. 6th, 5-8pm!

Join us for our “In The Pink” show! We will raffle over 50 small canvases created by local artists with 100% of the proceeds to The Gathering Place. We will also feature artists Karen Koch & Amber McElreath.

During the evening, The Red Twig will also raffle canvases, and display art by Sarah Greer & Linda Hutchinson. Uncommon Art will have a jewelry trunk show, and an interactive memorial for anyone touched by cancer.

For more about The Gathering Place, please visit touchedbycancer.org. For more about In The Pink, call 330-350-2800.