In this groundbreaking lyrical drama, Nya—a dedicated inner-city school teacher—sends her own son, Omari, to private school. But when a teacher’s questions push a button, Omari pushes back. An altercation ensues, and Nya’s plans for Omari’s future begin to unravel. Pipeline is a compelling, must-see portrait of the systemic school-to-prison pipeline and the experience of being a parent to a young black man in America.
Pipeline
Cleveland Play House 1901 E 13th Street , Akron, Ohio 44114
