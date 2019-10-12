In this groundbreaking lyrical drama, Nya—a dedicated inner-city school teacher—sends her own son, Omari, to private school. But when a teacher’s questions push a button, Omari pushes back. An altercation ensues, and Nya’s plans for Omari’s future begin to unravel. Pipeline is a compelling, must-see portrait of the systemic school-to-prison pipeline and the experience of being a parent to a young black man in America.