PNR Improv’s 16th Anniversary Show: Greek vs. Modern Olympics

With the Winter Olympics in full swing, it's time we ask ourselves the age-old question. Who would win? Greek or Modern Olympians? Here at PNR, we've decided to start our 16th year by finding out. We might not be athletes, but what isn't improved with improv? Our players, old and new, will be competing as Greek and Modern Olympians in a battle of wits! Grab your togas and olive wreath crowns or your yoga pants and sneakers, and come support your favorite team.

We're so excited for you to join us on our 16th anniversary that this show is absolutely FREE. Come early for pictures and giveaways! Parking may be limited.

