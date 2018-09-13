Poetry Reading

Akron Art Museum 1 South High St., Akron, Ohio 44308

Join a poetry reading with Wick Poetry Center and Urban Vision below Nasser Al Salem's Arabi/Gharbi neon installation in the museum's lobby. Registration is required. Akron Art Museum, 1 S. High St., Akron. 6 p.m. Free. akronartmuseum.org

Akron Art Museum 1 South High St., Akron, Ohio 44308
