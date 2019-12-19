Point of Grace Christmas Concert

Celebrate the sounds of the season with the women of Point of Grace. Shelley, Denise Jones and Leigh Cappillino, have logged in thousands of miles on the road and shared with countless individuals around the world. As a group, it’s a journey that’s 20 years in and 13 albums deep. One of the Top 10 best-selling artists in the history of Contemporary Christian music.

“The thing that propels us on,” Shelley continues, “is that we love God and we love to serve people. I think that’s one of the things that have given us longevity and invitations to come back.”