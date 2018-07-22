Pottery Hand-Building: Bowl

Adults and youth age 11 and up

Cost: $72 for members, $82 for non-members

Discover the hand-crafted way of life! We welcome you to our creative community of early American crafts & trades artisans and invite you to explore and learn with us.

Use a variety of hand-building techniques to craft a ceramic piece that’s all your own. Slab, coil and pinch construction and surface design provide creative options for the finished piece, a beautiful and functional reflection of historical salt-glazed earthenware.

Hale Farm & Village captures the story of the Hale Family and their 200-year-old family farm nestled in the Cuyahoga Valley.

Today, the InHale strategic initiative encourages guests to craft the entrepreneurial spirit, steward a commitment to preserving the cultural landscape and sustain social and financial impact through a hand-crafted way of life.

Call 330-666-3711 x 1720 or email halecrafts@wrhs.org to register, or for more information about heritage arts experiences at Hale Farm & Village. All class registrations close one week prior to the event date. Finished pieces available after scheduled firing, 8-10 weeks after the scheduled workshop date.