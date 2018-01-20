Pours and Pairings

Canton Palace Theatre 605 Market Ave. , Canton, Ohio

Great food, drink and film come together for this fun event. The evening features a craft beer tasting hosted by Anheuser Busch, gourmet burgers from George's Lounge and the film "The Love of Beer." Canton Palace Theatre, 605 Market Ave. N, Canton. 7-9:30 p.m. $55. cantonpalacetheatre.org

Canton Palace Theatre 605 Market Ave. , Canton, Ohio
