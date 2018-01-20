Great food, drink and film come together for this fun event. The evening features a craft beer tasting hosted by Anheuser Busch, gourmet burgers from George's Lounge and the film "The Love of Beer." Canton Palace Theatre, 605 Market Ave. N, Canton. 7-9:30 p.m. $55. cantonpalacetheatre.org
Pours and Pairings
Canton Palace Theatre 605 Market Ave. , Canton, Ohio
Canton Palace Theatre 605 Market Ave. , Canton, Ohio View Map
Events in The 330
Wednesday
Thursday
-
Art & Exhibitions Concerts & Live MusicSoup at Six: Music in the White House
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Theater & DanceT.ES.U. Open Walkthrough
-
-
Events in The 330Bent Science: 36 Views of Secrest Arboretum
-
Friday
Saturday
-
Concerts & Live MusicSinger/Songwriter Showcase with Jim Gill
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicSidewalk Prophets Concert
-
-
Events in The 330Pours and Pairings
-
-
Comedy Theater & DanceImprov Comedy Show- PNR Improv
-
Sunday
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330Blu Jazz presents Huntertones
-
Events in The 330 This & ThatMurder Mystery Train: “High Stakes Hotel”
-
Monday
Tuesday
-
Food & Drink This & ThatDinner in the Valley: Alpine Ski Dinner
-
Concerts & Live Music This & ThatTuesday Musical: Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center