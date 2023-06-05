Pregnancy and Postpartum Mood and Anxiety Disorders (Hybrid)

Registration: yes

Short description: Mindy Ingram, a licensed professional clinical counselor from Greenleaf Family Center, will discuss perinatal mood and anxiety disorders (PMADS). Attend in person or virtually.

Register online, in person, or by phone.

Although the term “postpartum depression” is most often used, there are actually several forms of illness that parents may experience any time during pregnancy and the first 12 months after childbirth.

We call these perinatal mood and anxiety disorders (PMADS). PMADS are the most common complication of childbirth.

There are effective and well-researched treatment options to help people recover. Having information and conversations about PMADS brings awareness and support. There is no reason to continue to suffer. Ms. Ingram hopes to provide a better understanding of PMADS and resources available.

This program will also be presented on Zoom.

You will receive an email with the participation weblink three (3) days before the program. Please contact the Library if you are unable to attend.

If you do not have an email address, please contact Green Branch Library at 330.896.9074 to learn how to participate by phone.

A webcam and microphone may be necessary to participate fully in this interactive event. If you have one or neither of these, your participation may be limited.