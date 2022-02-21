Enjoy free admission for all guests. The Summit County Historical Society will be on the grounds with a fun activity. Akron Zoo, 505 Euclid Ave., Akron. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. $9. akronzoo.org
President’s Day at the Akron Zoo
