President’s Day at the Akron Zoo

Enjoy free admission for all guests. The Summit County Historical Society will be on the grounds with a fun activity. Akron Zoo, 505 Euclid Ave., Akron. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. $9. akronzoo.org

