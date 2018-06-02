Preteen/Teen Nights: Henna Body Art

Teens ages 11-15, here is a great way to get together, relax, be creative and socialize in a fun, safe atmosphere. This night's theme is Henna Body Art and enjoy snacks and games. Registration is required. Akron ArtWorks, 1720 Merriman Road, Akron. 6:30-8:30 p.m. $20-$30. akronartworks.com