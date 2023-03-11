Princess Night

Kohl Family YMCA 477 E. Market St., Akron, Ohio

Altrusa International of Akron will host the 22nd Annual Princess Night prom dress giveaway. All girls in need of a prom dress are welcome to attend and choose the dress of their dreams for free. Complimentary accessories are also available.

