Altrusa International of Akron will host the 22nd Annual Princess Night prom dress giveaway. All girls in need of a prom dress are welcome to attend and choose the dress of their dreams for free. Complimentary accessories are also available.
Princess Night
to
Kohl Family YMCA 477 E. Market St., Akron, Ohio
Kohl Family YMCA 477 E. Market St., Akron, Ohio
Charity & Fundraisers
Saturday
-
