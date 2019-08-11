PRIVATE PARTY with CATBOY & OWLETTE FROM PJ MASK!

"PJ Masks are on their way into the night to save the day! We will start the evening off with free play and a superhero training obstacle course. Catboy and Owlette will be swinging by from 5:45pm-6:45pm. They will be available for photos, playing games and making single twist balloons art for the kids. We will have a superhero mask craft available and will wrap up the evening with a super scavenger hunt! Space is limited and pre-registration is required.

Cost is $25 per child, age 10 and under. Due to the cost of bringing in special characters & limiting of ticket sales, there is no discount pricing for kids under two. No charge for adults or non crawling infants accompanying a paying child. Only 50 child tickets will be sold for this event. Please be sure all children have socks and that no outside food or beverage are brought in. Our cafe will be open for food & beverage purchases during this event."