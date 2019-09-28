Pumpkin Pandemonium at Heritage Farms Peninsula

Bring the family for a challenging scavenger hunt, get lost in the Harvest Maze and take a hayride around the farm. We have amazing pumpkins of all sizes, many kinds of gourds and lots of corn stalks and straw bales as well! Don’t be surprised by a visit from a Fairy or two and live music from your favorite musicians during the weekends of Pumpkin Pandemonium.

Please leave your pets at home. We love animals here at Heritage Farms but for the safety of our customers and staff - please do not bring your pets.

Lots of free parking and free entrance into our pumpkin yard and concession stand. The Diamond Dogs will be selling Pulled Pork Sandwiches, Hot Dogs, Burgers & More and can accept CASH ONLY. Sorry, no food can be brought to the farm during this event.

Open five days a week from Sept. 28 to Oct. 27, 2019

$9 for activities, $4 for hayrides, bundles available

Saturday & Sunday -

10:00 am to 5:00 pm

All Activities Open

All Product Sales Available

Wednesday thru Friday -

2:00 pm to 6:00 pm

Scavenger Hunt and Maze Activities ONLY

All Product Sales Available

2019 Pumpkin Pandemonium Prices

Activities Only: $9.00 (ages 3-100)

Hayride Only: $4.00

Activity & Hayride Bundle: $11.00

Maze OR Scavenger Hunt Only: $5.00

Family 4-Pack: $42.00

Includes 4 Activity Wristbands & 4 Hayrides

Family 10-Pack: $100.00

Includes 10 Activity Wristbands & 10 Hayrides

Large groups - call ahead for easy entry 330-657-2330

Credit Cards accepted

Activities included with purchase of an activity wristband:

Maze

Two Scavenger Hunts – Fall Friends Trail & The Scavenger Hunt

Straw Bale Bird Nest

Pumpkin Rolling

Scarecrow Bean Bag Throw

Corn Box

Coloring Wall

Straw Tunnel

Leaf Pile (if Mother Nature drops her leaves)

Photo Spots:

How Tall This Fall

Scarecrow Playground

Had a Monster Time

Halloween Trail

...And More:

Visits by the Spider Fairy and Autumn the Pumpkin Fairy

Enjoy music by Brent Kirby again this year on select weekends.

Come out to the Farm for All the Fun at Pumpkin Pandemonium!

Heritage Farms (330) 657-2330

6050 Riverview Road, Peninsula, Ohio, 44264

http://www.heritagefarms.com

https://www.facebook.com/HeritageFarmsPeninsula

https://twitter.com/heritagefarmsoh

https://www.instagram.com/heritagefarmspeninsula

@heritagefarmspeninsula #heritagefarmspeninsula #pumpkinpandemonium #peninsulaohio