PUPPY BOWl 2023 Live Stream How to watch Puppy Full Show Online Free TV

Super Bowl Sunday will be one of the biggest events in television this year. On Feb. 12, the Chiefs face off against the Eagles and Rihanna hits the stage in a highly anticipated halftime performance. Hours before the big game, though, you may want to check out Puppy Bowl XIX to watch adorable, adoptable dogs hit the turf.

The Puppy Bowl goes down at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT on Feb. 12, with a pregame show that starts at 1 p.m ET/10 a.m. PT. Now in its 19th year, the event will feature over 100 dogs, a kitty halftime show, a puppy cheer squad and guest appearances from Flipping Virgins' Egypt Sherrod, chef Alex Guarnaschelli and cast members of Shazam! Fury of the Gods. During the show, viewers will meet pets from all over the country and learn how to potentially adopt a furry, new family member.

The event will simulcast live across multiple streaming and cable platforms: Animal Planet, Discovery Channel, TBS, Discovery Plus and HBO Max. Here's how to stream the cuddly sporting matchup if you don't have cable.

This year's fur-ocious festivities will be easier than ever before to watch because they're streaming on both HBO Max and discovery+.

This heartwarming annual “competition” is held every Super Bowl Sunday with the goal of raising awareness about the importance of animal adoption. The 2023 Puppy Bowl will feature 122 dogs selected from 67 shelters who will play for either Team Ruff or Team Fluff. Puppy Bowl points are earned by any player dragging any toy into any end zone — basically, everyone’s a winner!

Puppy Bowl XIX will feature some notable — and adorable — puppy players, including a two-legged terrier named Joey and a Seattle Seahawks-trained contestant called Cooper. The event will also feature a feline-focused halftime show where the canine contestants will be swapped out for feisty kittens. If you’re excited to tune in to all this cuteness, keep reading to find out how to watch the Puppy Bowl in 2023.

When is the Puppy Bowl 2023?

This paw-some event begins with a Puppy Bowl pregame show that will “​​give audiences the inside scoop on the Puppy Bowl draft.” The Puppy Bowl preview will likely highlight some of the notable animal athletes.

The Puppy Bowl pregame begins at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 12. The big-hearted game officially kicks off at 2 p.m. ET. Puppies will play from 2-5 p.m.

Where to watch the Puppy Bowl this year

The 19th annual Puppy Bowl will see Team Ruff and Team Fluff tip-off to potentially the biggest audience in the history of the game. This year’s Puppy Bowl will be available to watch on Animal Planet, Discovery Channel and TBS. No cable? No problem! You can also stream this year’s Puppy Bowl with HBO Max or Discovery+.