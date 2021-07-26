A Q&A to Vibrant Living, with VITALIA® Active Adult Communities and the Cleveland Clinic

Join us for a special Q&A event on Monday, July 26, at VITALIA® at Rockside (rain or shine). Dr. Rajesh Tampi, MD, will answer questions from residents and guests about combating social isolation and how to best live a full, vibrant life. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the Q&A begins at 7:00 p.m. Refreshments and snacks will be served.

Guest speakers and performers include VITALIA® residents Lois Davis, George Ryan, and Carolyn Ballou. Guests may ask questions or submit them beforehand. Come ready to bond with VITALIA® residents, learn tips and tricks to enhance your lifestyle, and enjoy musical performances from talented community members at VITALIA®.

Masks are not mandatory for residents, but they are mandatory for all staff and guests. Social distancing guidelines will be in place.

To RSVP, call (216) 238-5663.