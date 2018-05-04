Building a dedicated legion of fans while touring the globe with fellow rock giants like Iron Maiden, Guns N’ Roses, Metallica, Judas Priest and Def Leppard, Queensrÿche consistently delivers high-octane live shows that combine the hungry fire of a new band with the tempered experience of master showmen. Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park, 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield. 8 p.m. $23-$43. livenation.com