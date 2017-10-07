Quilting Today with Tracy Rieger

In this 45-minute presentation, Rieger will explore the history of art quilts and the origins of the now-burgeoning Art Quilt movement, concluding with a spotlight on quilters from Ohio and how they have made their mark on the community at large. A Q&A period will follow the presentation. Artists Archives of the Western Reserve, 1834 E. 123rd St., Cleveland. 1-3 p.m. www.artistsarchives.org.
