Race to a New Start 5K Run/1 Mile Walk/Fun Run

Copley High School 3807 3807 Ridgewood Rd., Akron, Ohio 44321

Come out for a fun-filled event that supports Access Shelter for women and children. Whether you are looking for a training run, a family-friendly morning or a great way to give back to the community, you can’t go wrong with Race to a New Start. Copley High School, 3807 Ridgewood Road, Akron. 7-10 a.m. $20-$30. Fun Run Free. access-shelter.org

Copley High School 3807 3807 Ridgewood Rd., Akron, Ohio 44321
