The Club @ the Civic presents An Evening with Patsy Cline featuring Rachel Brown & the Beatnik Playboys

Brown has been sharing her sultry, sassy voice with country, Americana and blues fans for decades. Primarily a singer of her own songs, Brown most recently started singing songs by country legend Patsy Cline, playing regularly sold-out shows. Akron Civic Theatre, 182 S. Main St., Akron. 8 p.m. $20 or 2/$35 date night special. www.akroncivic.com.