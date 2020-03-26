"Radium Girls"

In 1926, radium was a miracle cure, and luminous watches were the latest rage — until the girls who painted them began to fall ill. Inspired by a true story, this play traces the efforts of a watch dial painter as she fights for her day in court. Written with warmth and humor, “Radium Girls” offers a wry, unflinching look at the American obsessions with health, wealth and the commercialization of science. Weathervane Playhouse, 1301 Weathervane Lane, Akron. $14-$17. For tickets and showtimes, visit weathervaneplayhouse.com.

Weathervane Playhouse 1301 Weathervane Lane, , Akron, Ohio View Map
