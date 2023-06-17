Ragtime The Musical
Weathervane Playhouse 1301 Weathervane Lane, , Akron, Ohio
Musical - June 15 through July 9, 2023
Music by Stephen Flaherty
Lyrics by Lynn Ahrens
Book by Terrence McNally
At the dawn of a new century, everything is changing...and anything is possible. Called "a triumph for the stage," and "the best musical in twenty years," this winner of multiple Tony Awards
confronts history's timeless contradictions of wealth and poverty, freedom and prejudice, hope and despair, and what it means to truly live in America.
CONTENT WARNING: Ragtime the Musical contains the presentation and discussion of systemic racism and historical inequities for Black, Indigenous, and people of color (BIPOC), immigrants, and women in early 1900s America. It contains the use of racist and offensive language, including hate speech, as well as simulated physical violence and murder as constructed by the playwright and consistent with the intent of the artist. Viewer discretion is advised.
