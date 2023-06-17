Musical - June 15 through July 9, 2023

Music by Stephen Flaherty

Lyrics by Lynn Ahrens

Book by Terrence McNally

At the dawn of a new century, everything is changing...and anything is possible. Called "a triumph for the stage," and "the best musical in twenty years," this winner of multiple Tony Awards

confronts history's timeless contradictions of wealth and poverty, freedom and prejudice, hope and despair, and what it means to truly live in America.

CONTENT WARNING: Ragtime the Musical contains the presentation and discussion of systemic racism and historical inequities for Black, Indigenous, and people of color (BIPOC), immigrants, and women in early 1900s America. It contains the use of racist and offensive language, including hate speech, as well as simulated physical violence and murder as constructed by the playwright and consistent with the intent of the artist. Viewer discretion is advised.

Ragtime The Musical

