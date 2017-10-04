Raise money for The Up Side of Downs while you eat

On Wednesday, Oct. 4, half of all fundraiser sales from Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants in Northeast Ohio will benefit The Up Side of Downs and their mission to provide support, education and advocacy for individuals with Down syndrome, their families and communities.

To participate in the fundraiser, taking place between 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m., customers just need to bring in the flyer, show the social media post or mention the fundraiser at checkout to ensure half of the money paid for their lunch or dinner will help The Up Side of Downs.