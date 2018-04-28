Ramp Up Peninsula

Peninsula Village 1582 Main Street, Peninsula, Ohio 44264

Join us for the 6th Annual Ramp Up Peninsula festival honoring the "wild leek". Enjoy food vendors, purchase locally-harvested, fresh ramps, listen to some music, visit artisans and their creations, enjoy products prepared with ramps. New! #RampUpPeninsula is all up and down main street this year! No need to search for a parking spot - park with us at #HeritageFarmsPeninsula for $4.00 per car with $1.00 donated to The Peninsula Chamber of Commerce #ExplorePeninsula! Saturday, April 28 at 11 AM - 5 PM www.explorepeninsula.com https://www.facebook.com/events/221294435275834/permalink/236415360430408/

Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Home & Garden
