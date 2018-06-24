Randy Bachman: Every Song Tells a Story

Hard Rock Rocksino, Northfield Park 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield, Ohio 44067

Bachman is a Canadian rock guitarist and singer from Winnipeg who was a member of Chad Allen & the Expressions, which evolved into the Guess Who, the most successful Canadian rock band of the 1960s. Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park, Hard Rock Live, 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield. 7:30 p.m. $30-$55. livenation.com

Hard Rock Rocksino, Northfield Park 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield, Ohio 44067
