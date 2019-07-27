Reach Opportunity Center Birthday Party and Cookout

Reach Opportunity Center 930 W. Crosier St. , Akron, Ohio 44311

The Reach Opportunity Center is turning 5 years old this July! Come celebrate 5 years of supporting a stronger Summit Lake at a special Community Appreciation Birthday Party and Cookout!! All are welcome to join us at this exciting event!

At the Reach Opportunity Center, we’ve served families, individuals, and communities in South Akron for 5 years! Individuals with scarce resources and educational opportunities now have access to a dynamic, thriving educational center that supports the Summit Lake neighborhood and beyond. We want to celebrate this amazing accomplishment!

We will have food, vendors, DJ, fun, and more! Stay tuned for more announcements as we get closer to the day of the event!

We can't wait to see you there!

Reach Opportunity Center 930 W. Crosier St. , Akron, Ohio 44311
