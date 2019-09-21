Rebecca St. James in Concert

Ohio Star Theater 1387 Old Route 39 , Sugarcreek, Ohio 44681

Australian born Rebecca St. James is both a Grammy Award winner and multiple Dove Award recipient. Her signature blend of modern pop/rock sensibilities and lyrics of unwavering devotion have blazed the way to seventeen Top 10 singles--nine of which have reached the #1 spot on the charts to date.

Recently, Rebecca was featured on a recording of "Amazing Grace" along with her brothers Luke and Joel Smallbone, otherwise known as For King and Country. The song was part of a multi-artist compilation album entitled My Utmost for His Highest, recorded in honor of the beloved devotional by Oswald Chambers

Ohio Star Theater 1387 Old Route 39 , Sugarcreek, Ohio 44681
855-344-7547
