Reception– Ish Ishmael: Manifestations of the Dystopian Reverie

The Massillon Museum will exhibit photography by Ish Ishmael, "Manifestations of the Dystopian Reverie", from September 30 through November 12, 2023, in Studio M. A free public reception for the artist will be held on Saturday, November 4, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. A "MassMusings" podcast with the artist will be posted at 12:00 p.m. EST on Tuesday, October 10, on the Museum's website and Spotify.

Born in 1982 and raised in the Midwest Rust Belt, Ish Ishmael is a documentary-style photographer, an installation artist, and a vagabond. Infatuated with exploring the diverse approaches that humans take in late-stage capitalism, Ishmael traverses the arteries of the USA in her Toyota minivan, seeking disparate threads of commonality through the collective American dream. Ishmael weaves together conflating experiences between the lines of her vastly constructed boundaries. She holds a BFA from Seattle University and an MFA from Cranbrook Academy of Art.