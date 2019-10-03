Reception for "Stranger Beings: Hieronymus Objects and Other Curiosities"

Join us for this after-hours reception featuring the Hieronymus collection and Ohio artists Mark Giangaspero, Drew Ippoliti, Kelly McLaughlin, Erin Taylor Mulligan, Frank Oriti, and Katy Richards, on Thursday, October 3, 5-8pm.

The reception and exhibition is free and open to the public. Light snacks and refreshments will be served. Free parking is also available.

"Stranger Beings" will be on display from September 23 through November 22.

The Heironymus collection has been previously displayed in “Gross Anatomies” at the Akron Art Museum, spring 2017 and at Pish Posh during Front 2018. Selections from the collection will be displayed alongside six Ohio artists to create a show of evocative imagery through various mediums such as ceramics and painting.