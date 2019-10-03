Reception for "Stranger Beings: Hieronymus Objects and Other Curiosities"

to Google Calendar - Reception for "Stranger Beings: Hieronymus Objects and Other Curiosities" - 2019-10-03 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Reception for "Stranger Beings: Hieronymus Objects and Other Curiosities" - 2019-10-03 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Reception for "Stranger Beings: Hieronymus Objects and Other Curiosities" - 2019-10-03 17:00:00 iCalendar - Reception for "Stranger Beings: Hieronymus Objects and Other Curiosities" - 2019-10-03 17:00:00

UA’s Emily Davis Gallery 150 E. Exchange St., Akron, Ohio

Join us for this after-hours reception featuring the Hieronymus collection and Ohio artists Mark Giangaspero, Drew Ippoliti, Kelly McLaughlin, Erin Taylor Mulligan, Frank Oriti, and Katy Richards, on Thursday, October 3, 5-8pm.

The reception and exhibition is free and open to the public. Light snacks and refreshments will be served. Free parking is also available.

"Stranger Beings" will be on display from September 23 through November 22.

The Heironymus collection has been previously displayed in “Gross Anatomies” at the Akron Art Museum, spring 2017 and at Pish Posh during Front 2018. Selections from the collection will be displayed alongside six Ohio artists to create a show of evocative imagery through various mediums such as ceramics and painting.

Info

UA’s Emily Davis Gallery 150 E. Exchange St., Akron, Ohio View Map
Art & Exhibitions
3309726030
to Google Calendar - Reception for "Stranger Beings: Hieronymus Objects and Other Curiosities" - 2019-10-03 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Reception for "Stranger Beings: Hieronymus Objects and Other Curiosities" - 2019-10-03 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Reception for "Stranger Beings: Hieronymus Objects and Other Curiosities" - 2019-10-03 17:00:00 iCalendar - Reception for "Stranger Beings: Hieronymus Objects and Other Curiosities" - 2019-10-03 17:00:00

Akron Life Calendar

Friday

September 6, 2019

Saturday

September 7, 2019

Sunday

September 8, 2019

Monday

September 9, 2019

Tuesday

September 10, 2019

Wednesday

September 11, 2019

Thursday

September 12, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
restaurant guide right rail

330Tix Button

Subscribe right rail