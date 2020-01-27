Kristina Paabus In the solo exhibition, Something to Believe In, Kristina Paabus examines the systems that we use to control our surroundings – as well as the structures that try to control us. Our personal and cultural narratives are formed by tools such as language, architecture, Internet, beliefs, and government. Through abstraction and metaphor Paabus investigates the operations, fractures, and perceptions of these strategies to uncover the underlying common codes of our shared experiences.

As a first-generation Estonian-American, Paabus has been influenced by growing up in between these two cultures, histories, and places. Much of her creative work has focused on the lasting impact of Soviet occupation on both tangible and invisible spaces. Paabus creates hybrid spatial conversations that observe, interpret, and respond to experiences of attempted containment. This exhibition spans the past seven years of her multidisciplinary creative practice through drawings and sculptures. These speculative renderings translate visual remnants to question, disrupt, and abstract power structures.

Scatter Surge

Ken Rinaldo Will consist of two art series by Ken Rinaldo. The Seed Series, post nature portraits of phantasmagorical seeds; imagined manipulations with CrisprCas9 targeted gene splicing. The worldwide premiere of the Microbiome portrait sculptures, which look at primordial earth, pluripotent stem cells, bacteria, and our human microbiomes. The microbiome portraits will be collected and grown, for all those entering the exhibition at the McDonough Museum of Art

Red Press Collaborative | Decennial Celebration January 24 – March 7, 2020 Public Reception, Friday, January 24, 5-7pm

The Red Press Collaborative is a program designed to promote Fine Art Printmaking at Youngstown State University and within the Mahoning Valley region. A limited edition print will be created throughout the week in collaboration between our visiting artist and YSU art students. Various printmaking methods, such as Intaglio, Relief, Lithography, Screenprint, and Digital Printing will be showcased through this collaboration.

Each print from the edition will be signed, numbered, and fully documented. All contributions go directly to the funding of various events within the printmaking program, including study abroad, student excursions to printmaking conferences and exhibitions, equipment, and the annual print collaboration itself.

Print collaboration in its tradition has fostered relationships between professional artists and students, while utilizing the most contemporary and comprehensive printmaking concepts and techniques available. Here at YSU, the Red Press Collaborative is a means towards creating these interactions and educating future Fine Art Printmakers.

RPC Past Artists:

Charles Beneke, Susanne Slavick, Sean P. Morrissey, Anita Jung, Michael Barnes, Janet Ballweg, Mathew Hopson-Walker, Humberto Saenz, Kristin Powers Nowlin and Nicole Hand

hush. Kimberly Chapman

With a penchant for shedding light on dark topics, Kimberly’s delicate, white porcelain sculptures touch on issues including silencing woman, school shootings, domestic violence, and the refugee crises.