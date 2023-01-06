Reiki & Resolutions Workshop

It's that time of year when we set intentions and resolutions for what the New Year will bring. For many the New Year means starting over with a clean slate. The New Year comes with new chances that’ll allow us to become better with our goals and there are many advantages of setting annual intentions. When we set intentions they bring with them the energy of creating a tide of change around them that we can ride to our next shoreline. Setting intentions is a mental shift that allows us to clean the slate and approach anything with fresh eyes.

Starting the New Year with intentions and resolutions is most powerful when we focus our attention on what we are choosing to create. By setting resolutions we are allowed to leave enough room in the process of new beginnings to be kind to ourselves, because it takes time to become accustomed to anything new, no matter how much we like it. Each New Year we can acknowledge the forward motion and choose to be refreshed and start again, knowing that with each choice we learn, grow, and move forward.

Join us in this 2-hour workshop where we find resolutions amplified through Reiki. During this workshop we will start with a guided meditation with Reiki assists. We will create vision boards with intentions for the coming year. The price of the workshop is $35 which includes all materials and you are invited to bring magazines or clippings of your own.

To register visit carvemypath.org/book-online

**Carve Your Own Path is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit organization. Proceeds from our community education events such as this workshop go toward supporting our mission to reduce stigma related to mental health and provide holistic treatment services for individuals in Ohio.**