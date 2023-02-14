Reiki & Restore Yoga

This form of embodied yoga brings together the practices of breath work, meditation, gentle yoga, and reflective thought. Lisa is bringing the best of both emotional and physical wellness to this experience. Bring your journal to explore your truth and expand your authentic self. The aim of this class is to mindfully support our wholeness and wellbeing. Reiki and Restore is for everyone!

This is a 60 minute restorative yoga class with gentle postures with the assistance of blocks, straps, blankets, and bolsters. The more comfy the pose, the more reflective and restorative you will be. Reiki will be transmitted while you relax and restore your emotional and physical self. Reiki can be hand on or hands off for this practice.

What is Reiki? Reiki means life-force energy. Everything in this world gives energy. There can be times in our life that our vibrational energy is low, restricted, or blocking our Chakras. There are seven main chakras, which align the spine, starting from the base of the spine through to the crown of the head. When your Chakras are blocked so is your flow of energy and emotional state. This can lead to experiences of feeling stuck in life, feeling not good enough, feeling sluggish or lethargic, decrease in stress tolerance, and feeling ungrounded and unsettled. Reiki helps facilitate the flow of energy in your body and creates well-being.

Visit carvemypath.org/yoga to register for class.

