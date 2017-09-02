Relax in Cozy Setting

Taverne of Richfield 3960 Broadview Rd Richfield, OH, Akron, Ohio 44286

Blu Monsoon, a local favorite, brings their unique blend of original music, jazz standards and cool pop covers to the intimate Underground Martini Lounge at the historic Taverne of Richfield. In addition to your favorite drinks, you may also order off the Taverne's extensive food menu.

Taverne of Richfield 3960 Broadview Rd Richfield, OH, Akron, Ohio 44286
