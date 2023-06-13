Renee Rosen Novelist Hometown Reading

FIFTH AVENUE GLAMOUR GIRL

By Renée Rosen

Akron Native & USA Today Bestselling Author

Hometown Visit June 13 & 15

The Akron Public Library (Fairlawn Branch) 7 PM

Berkley Trade Paperback Original | 9780593335666| $17.00

“A fascinating fictional take on the life of Estée Lauder… It’s an inspiring tale about a woman’s determination to become a household name.”

Parade Magazine

“Readers are taken back in time to 1930 New York City in this lush, captivating sage.”

Women’s World

“A fascinating peek at Estée Lauder’s real-life start in the beauty industry while also spinning a compelling story of a close but tumultuous female friendship… Highly recommended read.”

—Library Journal (STARRED review)

“Through deft characterization, lively pacing, and insider glimpses of the retail industry, Rosen elevates this “two gals against the world” trope in a reassuring and stylish tale about the power of true friendship.”

—Booklist

“A fascinating glimpse into a legend who has changed the face of cosmetics forever.”

—Marie Benedict, New York Times bestselling author of The Personal Librarian and The Mitford Affair

On June 13 and 15, Akron Native, and USA Today bestselling author, Renee Rosen returns to the Akron Public Library to celebrate the release of her new novel, FIFTH AVENUE GLAMOUR GIRL. In this dazzling new novel, a young woman selling face cream out of a New York City beauty parlor is determined to prove she can have it all. Her name is Estée Lauder, and she’s about to take the world by storm.

Rosen excels at bringing to life behind-the-scenes stories of famous New Yorkers. Like her bestselling novel Park Avenue Summer, which featured Helen Gurley Brown (former Editor-in-Chief of Cosmopolitan who redefined New York’s magazine publishing scene in the 1960s), FIFTH AVENUE GLAMOUR GIRL gives readers a behind-the-scenes look at the complex, iconic figure in Estée Lauder.

In New York City, you can disappear into the crowd. At least that’s what Gloria Downing desperately hopes as she tries to reinvent herself after a devastating family scandal. She’s ready for a total life makeover and a friend she can lean on—and into her path walks a young, idealistic woman named Estée. Their chance encounter will change Gloria’s life forever.

Estée dreams of success and becoming a household name like Elizabeth Arden, Helena Rubinstein, and Revlon. Before Gloria knows it, she is swept up in her new friend’s mission, and while Estée rolls up her sleeves, Gloria begins to discover her own talents. After landing a job at Saks Fifth Avenue, New York’s finest luxury department store, Gloria finds her voice, which proves instrumental in opening doors for Estée’s insatiable ambitions.

But in a world unaccustomed to women with power, they’ll each have to reckon with the price that comes from daring to live life on their own terms and refusing to back down.

FIFTH AVENUE GLAMOUR GIRL is a scintillating and dazzling story of ambition, beauty, and the power of female friendship. Set against the tumult and glamor of the mid-20th century, fans of Kate Quinn and Fiona Davis will love this historical fiction.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Renée Rosen is the USA Today bestselling author of Fifth Avenue Glamour Girl, The Social Graces along with five other historical novels including Park Avenue Summer, Windy City Blues and What the Lady Wants. Her novels have been translated into over a dozen languages. Renée lives in Chicago and is at work on a new novel about the Barbie doll creator, Ruth Handler, coming Spring 2025. To learn more, please visit her website: www.reneerosen.com.

PRAISE FOR FIFTH AVENUE GLAMOUR GIRL

“Renée Rosen’s gift for creating real, fallible and compelling characters we grow to love and cheer for shines in Fifth Avenue Glamor Girl. A brilliant, absorbing, and emotional novel you won’t want to put down!”

—Christine Wells, author of Sisters of the Resistance

"A scintillating, beautifully written peek into the life of one of America’s most fascinating women, FIFTH AVENUE GLAMOUR GIRL is an ode to the singular magic of chasing and catching one’s wildest dreams. Through Renee Rosen’s well-trained pen, Estée Lauder returns, living and breathing on every page. Rosen is at the height of her storytelling prowess with this glittering novel that shines as brightly as the heroine at its center. I absolutely could not put it down. "

—Kristy Woodson Harvey, New York Times Bestselling Author of The Wedding Veil

“A dazzling story of the beauty of female friendship and the dogged persistence of a cosmetics legend who knew that she—and the women around her—were meant for more… Estée Lauder was a force to be reckoned with and her ambition and drive leap off the page in FIFTH AVENUE GLAMOUR GIRLS!”

—Stephanie Marie Thornton, USA Today bestselling author of A Most Clever Girl

“An intimate and fascinating glimpse into the woman whose determination to fulfill her dream literally changed the face of American women, told with an immediacy that was captivating far beyond the final page. A must read!”

— Shelley Noble, NYT Bestselling author of Summer Island

"Like the perfect red lipstick, Fifth Avenue Glamour Girl is both utterly stylish and satisfying. Renée Rosen deftly shows us what a determined dreamer Estee Lauder was and, in so doing, creates a heroine as timeless and remarkable as the products she introduced to women all around the world. A truly inspiring rags to riches tale, told by a wonderful storyteller.”

—Natasha Lester, New York Times bestselling author of The Riviera House

“Renee Rosen tells a page-turning story of resilience and self-determination even as she brings a household name to life. Through fascinating detail and heartfelt empathy, she illuminates Estee Lauder’s determined rise to be the woman she always wanted to be. An inspiration for us all.”

—Lynn Cullen, national bestselling author of The Woman with the Cure

“Fifth Avenue Glamour Girl sweeps us into the fascinating world of New York’s beauty industry and pulls back the veil on the Cinderella story of how Estee Lauder carved out a name for herself through perseverance and hard work. With Renee Rosen’s impressive research and richly crafted characters, this beautifully written story will be one you won’t be able to put down as you cheer these women on.”

—Madeline Martin, New York Times bestselling author of Librarian Spy

“Renée Rosen’s Fifth Avenue Glamour Girls vividly portrays the elegance of the 1930s and 1940s cosmetics industry while showing the warts-and-all journey of the rise of the iconic Estée Lauder’s rise . Readers will love this fascinating story of two women concealing the blemishes of their past while building a friendship that will carry them through the heartbreak and ambition of claiming their space at the beauty counter”

—Georgie Blalock, author of The Other Windsor Girl