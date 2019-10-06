Renovated Home Tour

Cabinet-S-Top 1977 Medina Road, Akron, Ohio 44256

See first hand Cabinet-S-Top's design and craftsmanship at our upcoming Renovated Home Tour.

Take a FREE self-guided tour of 7 beautifully remodeled homes by Cabinet-S-Top in the Medina, Summit and Cuyahoga county areas.

Purchase tickets for our Private Tour visiting these stops plus 2 additional homes exclusive to the bus. Ticket includes box lunch and assorted beverages. ($25pp)

To purchase tickets visit: https://bit.ly/2Yw89ma

Be sure to stop in our showroom (1977 Medina Rd, Medina) on the day of the tour to enter to win $5,000 in cabinetry. See store for details.

Cabinet-S-Top 1977 Medina Road, Akron, Ohio 44256 View Map
330.239.3630
