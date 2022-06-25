Retirement by Design Seminar

Akron-Summit County Public Library Green Branch 4046 4046 Massillon Rd, Green, Ohio 44685

Short description: This seminar is in person and on Zoom with Josh Kaluzne, from Edward Jones Financial Services. He will discuss the need to define retirement goals and determine savings needed to reach those goals.

Description: Register online, in person, or by phone at 330.896.9074. The intended audience are pre-retirees, who are at least 10 or more years from retirement. This program will be presented on Zoom and in person.

Would you like read more on retirement? We suggest "Money Magic: An Economist's Secrets To More Money, Less Risk, and a Better Life" by Laurence Kotlikoff.

