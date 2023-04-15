The Reverse Underground Railroad in Ohio

Registration yes

Short description: Ohio is known for its part in the Underground Railroad, but with this came the Reverse Underground Railroad. One brought freedom, while the other brought slavery. Registration required.

Description: Prior to the Civil War, thousands escaped slavery via the Underground Railroad. Untold others failed in the attempt.

These unfortunate souls were dragged into bondage via the Reverse Underground Railroad, as it came to be called. With more lines on both roads than any other state, the Free State of Ohio became a hunting ground for slave catchers and kidnappers who roamed the North with impunity, seeking "fugitives" or any person of color who could be sold into slavery. And when they found one, they would kidnap their victim and head south to reap the reward.

Authors David Meyers and Elise Meyers Walker reveal not only the terror and injustice but also the bravery and determination born of this dark time in American history.

There will be books available for purchase.

