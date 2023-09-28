Rhythms Presents: Austin Walkin' Cane

We're proud and excited to welcome back Austin Walkin' Cane, following his successful Massillon Museum shows in 2012 and 2015. The Cleveland-based musician plays original and classic Delta-style blues featuring soulful vocals and slide guitar. He has performed across Europe and the United States, from Louisiana to Alaska, and has released nine solo albums to date. The Washington Post said, "If you like Muddy Waters go see Austin Walkin' Cane."

Opening the show will be a local musician, Cody J Martin, known for his resonant vocals, eloquent lyrics, and expert guitar playing. Influenced by Johnny Cash, Tom Waits, and Bob Dylan, Cody is currently completing his third album.

To coincide with the Museum's John W. Carlson exhibition, a conversation about Carlson's love of and inspiration from the blues will take place in the Aultman Health Foundation Gallery at 6:30 p.m. before the concert. Attending the conversation is free, but tickets are required for entry to the concert.

Doors open at 6:00 p.m.

John W. Carlson conversation begins at 6:30 p.m. Concert starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $12 or $10 for Massillon Museum members.

Q﻿uestions? Call 330-833-4061.