Rhythms presents The HiFis, Anya Van Rose, and Bizarros!

T﻿he second installment of MassMu's 2023 Rhythms concert series will feature three musical acts on Thursday, June 15. Two beloved bands from Akron's fabled early punk scene, the Bizarros and The HiFis, will be joined by singer-songwriter Anya Van Rose and her trio. Doors open at 6:00pm, and the concert starts at 7:00pm in Gessner Hall. MassMu galleries will remain open until the concert begins. Tickets are $12 for general admission and $10 for members. Membership will be verified at the door, and memberships can be purchased at any time. Tickets can be purchased online, in person, or via phone (330-833-4061) while supplies last. Light concessions and a cash bar are available. Please contact the Museum in advance if in need of accessibility accommodations. Funding for the Rhythms series is made possible by Visit Canton.