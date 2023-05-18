Rhythms presents Patrick Sweany

This homecoming show for Massillon son Patrick Sweany kicks off the Museum's relaunch of the popular Rhythms music series. On Thursday, May 18, Sweany will bring his soulful blend of Blues and rockabilly to MassMu's Gessner Hall. Tickets are $15 each, $12 for members, and can be purchased on this site, in person, or by phone at 330-833-4061. Membership will be verified at the door and memberships can be purchased at any time. Doors open at 6:30pm and galleries remain open until the concert starts at 7:30pm. A cash bar is available.

"To say Patrick Sweany is just a Blues musician is like saying Coke is just a soft drink. A Sweany set can veer from soulful, slow burn, John Lee Hooker-style blues to swampy, delta-country pickin' to white-hot rockabilly...Sweany has arrived as a major talent." - Cleveland Scene Best of Cleveland Award