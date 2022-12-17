RIALTO'S 6TH ANNUAL HOLIDAY SHOW W/ ABNA / ZACH & THE BRIGHT LIGHTS & MORE! - 12/17/2022

The Rialto Theatre 1000 Kenmore Blvd, Akron, Ohio 44314

Saturday, December 17, 2022

7:00 PM 11:00 PM

The Rialto Theatre

1000 Kenmore Boulevard, Akron, OH 44314

WWW.THERIALTOTHEATRE.COM

ABNA is a progressive folk band from Akron. “Back Before November” just released in May 2022.

A tribute band to Zach & the Bright Lights. Giving you authentic Zach & the Bright Lights experience.

Keith Allison - Owner of Angry Cow Poetry and hosts poetry night in The Rialto Living Room.

Minus The Alien - Hip-Hop Recording Artist/Songwriter/Producer

And don’t forget Paninoteca is open now in The Rialto Living Room serving paninis, soups, desserts, and drinks Wednesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and again from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. To place a to-go order, call 330-510-1486

