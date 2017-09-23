To this day, he is the only male artist in history to have his first seven singles reach the top five on the Billboard charts. As a performer, songwriter and producer, the Chicago native has sold more than 30 million albums worldwide. Hard Rock Rocksino, Northfield Park, Hard Rock Live, 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield. 8 p.m. $28-$55. www.livenation.com.
Richard Marx at Rocksino
Hard Rock Rocksino, Northfield Park 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield, Ohio 44067
