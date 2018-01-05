The creator of some of the finest power-pop of the ’80s, Springfield is a Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter and musician who has sold 25 million albums and scored 17 U.S. Top 40 hits, including “Jessie’s Girl,” “Don’t Talk to Strangers,” “Love Somebody” and “Human Touch.” Kent State University Performing Arts Center at Tuscarawas, 330 University Drive NE, New Philadelphia. 7:30 p.m. $52-$78. kent.edu/tusc/pac
Rick Springfield: Stripped Down
Performing Arts Center - Kent State Tuscarawas 330 University Dr. N.E., New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663
×
Performing Arts Center - Kent State Tuscarawas 330 University Dr. N.E., New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Events in The 330
Wednesday
Thursday
-
Events in The 330 This & ThatCosplay and Crafting Night at Akron Makerspace
-
Friday
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330Rick Springfield: Stripped Down
-
Concerts & Live MusicLiz Russo featuring Brad Scott
-
Saturday
-
Food & DrinkCountryside Farmers’ Market at Old Trail School
-
-
Events in The 330Downtown Akron’s ArtWalk
-
Sunday
-
Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & ThatKids Yoga
-
Monday
Tuesday
-
Kids & Family This & ThatKinderealm: Animal Tails