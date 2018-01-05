Rick Springfield: Stripped Down

The creator of some of the finest power-pop of the ’80s, Springfield is a Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter and musician who has sold 25 million albums and scored 17 U.S. Top 40 hits, including “Jessie’s Girl,” “Don’t Talk to Strangers,” “Love Somebody” and “Human Touch.” Kent State University Performing Arts Center at Tuscarawas, 330 University Drive NE, New Philadelphia. 7:30 p.m. $52-$78. kent.edu/tusc/pac

