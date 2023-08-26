River City Bar & Grille Fuzzy Poole Memorial 3rd Annual Charity Golf Outing

River City Bar and Grille in Cuyahoga Falls is hosting the 3rd Annual Fuzzy Poole Memorial Charity Golf Outing on Saturday, August 26. To commemorate Ron “Fuzzy” Poole, former owner of the River City Bar and Grille who passed away due to complications from prostate cancer in August 2019 this golf outing will again be held at Brookledge Golf Club, 1621 Bailey Rd., Cuyahoga Falls.

Fuzzy was a great benefactor to many Cuyahoga Falls causes and events, so to honor his memory and his battle with prostate cancer, all proceeds from the golf outing will be donated to the Falls Cancer Club, Inc. a nonprofit organization who helps cancer patients who reside in Cuyahoga Falls.

The committee is looking for Hole sponsors ($100). Hole sponsors can be businesses and/or individuals. Tee box signs will be made for each of the Hole sponsors. Printing deadlines require sponsors to commit and provide logos no later than Friday, August 18th. If you are interested in being a Hole sponsor, please contact Dennis Dever (330.715.1269, ddever@woodridge.k12.oh.us).

Donors of door prizes and auction items are also needed. If you have items for door prizes, auction items or gift bags that will be given to each of the players (such as merchandise, pens, key chains, gift cards, gift certificates) please contact Sue Tarr (330.620.0261, sus3ta@aol.com) or Jane Parman (330.671.3046, jmjparman@gmail.com).

Golfers – grab your clubs and friends and sign up for a fun afternoon! Registration is $380 per foursome and includes golf, lunch, dinner, drinks, auction items and skill prizes. Register on line at https://forms.gle/5n3XmuTppUZT2Wdz6. Registration and payment must be received by August 16th. If payment is received after August 16, there is an additional charge of $10/person. If you have questions or need more information about registering contact Ed Pancoast (330.350.1551).

Be sure to sign up soon – last year’s outing was a lot of fun and this year has a limit of 32 teams. This outing would make Fuzzy happy to see all of you out on the golf course having a great time and benefiting the cancer patients of the Falls Cancer Club.