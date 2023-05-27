Robby Hoffman Live In Akron
Pub Bricco Jazz Room 1841 Merriman Rd. , Akron, Ohio 44313
Step into the ultimate intimate comedy club experience at Pub Bricco! Join Secret Society Comedy in Akron's Merriman Valley for an unforgettable night of laughter with one of stand-up comedy's best-kept Secrets, Robby Hoffman (A Vulture Top Comedian To Watch). Hoffman is a small ex-Chasidic queer Jewish comedian who was named one of Comedy Central's UP NEXT comedians, Conan O'Brien's Comics To Watch list, and was a NY Comedy Festival headliner. Get your tickets, immerse yourself in a night of side-splitting jokes, and end your week on a high note as part of our Secret Society.