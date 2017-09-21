All fighting robots are invited to the Makerspace to help others with designing and building their own bots or just working on house bots. Currently, only the tools for making fighting robots are available, as well as two house bots for members to use and modify. Akron Makerspace, 48 S. Summit St., Akron. 7-9 p.m. Free. www.akronmakerspace.org.
Robot Build Night at Akron Makerspace
Akron Makerspace 48 S. Summit St., Akron, Ohio
Wednesday
