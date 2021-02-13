Rock the Foundation Sweet 16

The Cleveland Metropolitan Bar Foundation’s signature event Rock the Foundation turns Sweet 16 on February 13, 2021! The event will be held virtually, allowing participants to enjoy the experience from the comfort of their homes.

The annual Richard W. Pogue Award for Excellence in Community Leadership and Engagement will be presented to Lee Fisher, Dean of Cleveland-Marshall College of Law, and Peggy Zone Fisher, President and CEO of the Diversity Center of Northeast Ohio.

In addition, Rock 16 will feature the return of the hugely popular Our Bar’s Got Talent competition featuring performances from members of the community.

Registrations include a party-in-a-box containing dinner, drinks, and special treats for guests to enjoy while participating in the event. You don’t want to miss out!

Your support of Rock 16 helps to fund programs that provide hands-on learning experiences, build empowering, personal connections through mentorship, and deliver law-related education to help Cleveland’s next generation succeed in high school, college, law school and beyond.