Rock the Foundation Sweet 16

to

Online / Virtual Space Virtual event at-home, Akron, Ohio 44313

The Cleveland Metropolitan Bar Foundation’s signature event Rock the Foundation turns Sweet 16 on February 13, 2021! The event will be held virtually, allowing participants to enjoy the experience from the comfort of their homes.

The annual Richard W. Pogue Award for Excellence in Community Leadership and Engagement will be presented to Lee Fisher, Dean of Cleveland-Marshall College of Law, and Peggy Zone Fisher, President and CEO of the Diversity Center of Northeast Ohio.

In addition, Rock 16 will feature the return of the hugely popular Our Bar’s Got Talent competition featuring performances from members of the community.

Registrations include a party-in-a-box containing dinner, drinks, and special treats for guests to enjoy while participating in the event. You don’t want to miss out!

Your support of Rock 16 helps to fund programs that provide hands-on learning experiences, build empowering, personal connections through mentorship, and deliver law-related education to help Cleveland’s next generation succeed in high school, college, law school and beyond.

Info

Online / Virtual Space Virtual event at-home, Akron, Ohio 44313
Charity & Fundraisers, Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink
216-539-3735
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Rock the Foundation Sweet 16 - 2021-02-13 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Rock the Foundation Sweet 16 - 2021-02-13 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Rock the Foundation Sweet 16 - 2021-02-13 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Rock the Foundation Sweet 16 - 2021-02-13 19:00:00 ical
restaurant guide right rail

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required

Calendar of events

Tuesday

December 8, 2020

Wednesday

December 9, 2020

Thursday

December 10, 2020

Search Events Submit Yours

330Tix Button

330 homes spring20 small cover.jpg