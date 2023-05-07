Rock and Roll Hall of Fame duo The Righteous Brothers coming to The Palace Theatre in Canton May 7th at 6pm

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame duo The Righteous Brothers topped the charts in four decades. Now, Bill Medley joins forces with one of the most versatile vocalists in America, Bucky Heard, to bring the Righteous Brothers back to the stage. Tickets are on sale NOW for The Righteous Brothers show coming Sunday, May 7th, 2023 at 6pm at The Palace Theatre- 605 Market Ave. North-Canton, Ohio 44702. Tickets are $45., $55., $65., and $75. and can be purchased online at http://cantonpalacetheatre.org or by calling the Canton Palace Theatre at 330-454-8172. This show is presented by Latshaw Productions.

The Righteous Brothers concert experience features a string of their biggest #1 hits, including You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feelin’ , Soul & Inspiration, Unchained Melody, Rock and Roll Heaven, Medley’s Grammy-winning Dirty Dancing theme The Time of My Life, and much, much more! This is a once in a lifetime experience, featuring timeless classics and endless memories, and get ready to have the “Time of Your Life”!

The Righteous Brothers were nominated twice for a Grammy. In 1965, their recording of "You've Lost That Lovin' Feelin'" was nominated in the Best Rock And Roll Recording category at the 7th Annual Grammy Awards. Their re-recording of "Unchained Melody" was nominated for Best Pop Vocal Performance by a Duo or Group at the 1991 Grammy. They were also awarded the Best New Singing Group in the Billboard Disc Jockey Poll in 1965.

The Righteous Brothers were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on March 10, 2003.